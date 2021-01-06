Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $494.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.63 million to $534.40 million. Grubhub reported sales of $341.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.98. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,429 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Grubhub by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.