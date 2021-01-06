Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) versus Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Head-To-Head Review

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0.68% 3.36% 0.81%

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.49 $15.42 million $0.79 51.41 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $13.76 billion 0.27 $200.19 million $0.44 31.66

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products through the AssaÃ­ banner. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 881 stores, 72 gas stations, and 123 drugstores in 20 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 22 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

