Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Financial Survey

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and HollyFrontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A HollyFrontier -3.34% 0.93% 0.49%

75.6% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HollyFrontier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Planet Group and HollyFrontier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HollyFrontier $17.49 billion 0.24 $772.39 million $4.90 5.22

HollyFrontier has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Planet Group and HollyFrontier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HollyFrontier 2 7 6 0 2.27

HollyFrontier has a consensus target price of $32.23, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given HollyFrontier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HollyFrontier is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Risk & Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HollyFrontier has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HollyFrontier beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, and paving contractors or manufacturers, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates 5 refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company also owns and operates vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Its refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation produces base oils and other specialized lubricant products; and owns and operates logistic assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

