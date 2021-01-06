Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,551 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.