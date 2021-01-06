Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,429 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 40.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

