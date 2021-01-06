Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $501,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $6,937,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

