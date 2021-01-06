Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.56 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.83.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $294.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

