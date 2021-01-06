Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.39 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.