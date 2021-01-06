Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 857 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $32,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 618.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 560,456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,271,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $19,210,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

