Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.