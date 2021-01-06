Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.