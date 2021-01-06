Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

