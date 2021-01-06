Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer Sells 10,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 223,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

