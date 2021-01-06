Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Graco news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

