Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

GSHD stock opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $6,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,870,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,613 shares of company stock worth $59,109,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

