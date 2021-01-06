Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $14.31. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 699,984 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,305.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,720.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

