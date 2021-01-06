Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $78.62 million and $3.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GNT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 652,028,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,478,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.