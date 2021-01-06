Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 218,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 235,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 113,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 821.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 204,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 182,416 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 64,306 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.