GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. GoldFund has a market cap of $172,375.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004969 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005670 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

