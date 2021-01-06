Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $63.75 million. Gogo reported sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $416.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other Gogo news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,104,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,458. The company has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

