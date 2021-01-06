Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Up 7.6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.34. 5,136,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,672,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

