Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.93

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.93 and traded as high as $24.18. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 130,081 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

