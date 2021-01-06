Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 1,454.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.