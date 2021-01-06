Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.41

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 25329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

