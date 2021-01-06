GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.45

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 179180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

