Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gevo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.43. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.