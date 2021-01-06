Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.