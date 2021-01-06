Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 13.2% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. 409,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 293,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.