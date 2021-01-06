Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 13.2% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. 409,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 293,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.
About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
