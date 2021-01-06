Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

