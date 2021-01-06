Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

