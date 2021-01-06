General Moly (GMOLQ) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

General Moly (OTCMKTS: GMOLQ) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare General Moly to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for General Moly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 662 1894 2020 109 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential downside of 6.22%. Given General Moly’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s peers have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Moly and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.50 General Moly Competitors $6.29 billion $801.14 million 20.77

General Moly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -175.52% 3.26% 0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

