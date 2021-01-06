General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) & MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) Head to Head Review

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediGreen and General Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A General Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

General Finance has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given General Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Finance is more favorable than MediGreen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of General Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and General Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Finance $356.48 million 0.71 $7.95 million $0.65 12.94

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Risk & Volatility

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Finance has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and General Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A General Finance 1.74% 18.87% 3.48%

Summary

General Finance beats MediGreen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation. Its modular space products comprise office or portable building containers, ground level offices, and modular buildings and offices for use in general administrative office spaces, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, day-care facilities, dormitories, general administrative office space, healthcare and rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. The company's liquid containment products consist of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, major industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnarounds. It also provides steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. In addition, the company offers temporary prison holding cells, hoarding units, blast-resistant units, workforce living accommodations, temporary retail frontage units, and observatory units customized from storage containers, as well as shipping container modifications, specialty trailers and tanks, chassis, storm shelters, and trash hoppers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

