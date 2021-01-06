General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 50,522 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

