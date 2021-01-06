GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.69 ($33.75).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

ETR:G1A opened at €29.80 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

