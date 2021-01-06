GCN Coin Price Up 108.7% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $50.98 and $5.60. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 108.7% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,004.33 and approximately $81.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00459649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

