GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,850. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

