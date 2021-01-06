Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.46. 683,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 782,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.