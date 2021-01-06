GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading 11.6% Higher

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) shares traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.34. 2,075,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,489,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

