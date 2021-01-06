Garlicoin Market Capitalization Achieves $214,599.74 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $214,599.74 and approximately $86.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,656,331 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.