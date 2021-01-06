Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

