Galatasaray Fan Token Price Hits $6.02 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00016889 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $3.20 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

