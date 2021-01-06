G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Trading Up 33.3%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,007,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 264,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

