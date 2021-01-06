FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

