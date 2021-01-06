FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Decreased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) stock opened at C$11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,230.00.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

