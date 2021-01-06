FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

