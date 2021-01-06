FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.