FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

