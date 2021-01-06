FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

