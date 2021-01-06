Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 15,892 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 15,892 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $524,594.92.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.