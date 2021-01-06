Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

FLL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

FLL stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.05. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

